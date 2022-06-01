COON VALLEY—Ingeborg (Jacobson) Remley, 96, of Garland, Nebraska and formerly of Coon Valley, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was born to John and Ella Jacobson on April 12, 1926.

Ing was baptized and confirmed at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church and graduated from Westby High School. She married Virgil Schindler on September 1, 1945, and later divorced. She married Virgil Remley on July 15, 1978, and he died October 9, 2010.

Survivors include her two daughters: Ingrid “Tootie” Schindler and Rita (Jim) Suellwold; three grandchildren: Robb Suellwold, Michelle (Troy) Schaefer and Melissa (Chuck) Haase; six great-grandchildren: Luke and Nolan Suellwold, Tara Janitscheck, Trevor (Samantha) Patterson, Kolby and Dalton Haase; two great-great-grandchildren: Ty and Weston; two sisters: Rebecca (Orrin) Stakston and Kathy Syverson; and many nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; her siblings: Hjalmer, John, Kenneth, Julius, Ervin, Alvin and Gordon Jacobson, Luella Bakkum, Maline Stakston, Caroline Swiggum, Thelma Hatlan, Evelyn Romanski, Dianne Becker and Esther Blair.

Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley, with a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Condolences may be given at www.selandsfuneralhome.com.