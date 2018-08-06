WEST SALEM — Ingrid Ann Brindley, 64, of West Salem passed away after a short, courageous battle with interstitial lung disease Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at the St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Ingrid was born in La Crosse, June 23, 1954, to Halsey and Kathleen (Ross) Brindley. She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1972, and later attended St. Marys School of Practical Nursing in Rochester. She received her LPN degree and worked at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, Onalaska Care Center and Mayo Healthcare System in La Crosse. Ingrid’s nature was to take care and nurture people. Each and every patient that she worked with was special to her. She was truly a remarkable nurse, who was an amazing advocate for her patients.
She married Karl Schoenfeld and together they had three children. They later separated but remained very good friends.
Ingrid cherished her children. She was very proud that her son, Steven, who is serving our country in the U.S. Air Force. She loved being a grandma and really enjoyed cheering on her grandson, Trenton, at all of his sporting events throughout the years. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved going to social gatherings with family and friends. Ingrid was a giving, loving woman, who put everyone else first. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Ingrid is survived by her son, Steven (Erika) Schoenfeld of Royal Air Force Lakenheath, in England, and their children, Giovanni, Nathan and London; two daughters, Kristen Schoenfeld of West Salem, her son, Trenton Foreman; and Heather (Scott) Campbell and their children, Zachary, Kylie and Christian; father of her three children, Karl Schoenfeld; two sisters, Jean (Ken) Reid and Janis Nichols all of Wheaton, Ill.; two brothers, Michael (Bobbi Woodruff) Brindley and David Brindley all of West Salem; along with many special nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.
Ingrid was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Kathleen Brindley.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in West Salem. Pastor Jean and Johnathan Schmidt will officiate. Burial will follow at a later date. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday to the church. A celebration of life will continue at the Fox Hollow bar in Barre Mills, immediately following the funeral services.
The family has requested that memorials be given in Ingrid’s memory. Ingrid’s family extends a big thank you to the team of caregivers at Mayo Healthcare; especially, Dr. Gallo De Moraes and nurse, Joe Pemeyer. All of their compassion and care was very comforting to Ingrid and her family.
The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.