APPLETON — Ingrid Avilde Wynveen, age 79, of Appleton died peacefully at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center–Appleton surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Ingrid was born in Onalaska to the late Adolph and Esther Marking. She was baptized at Half Way Creek Lutheran Church and grew up on her family’s Wisconsin dairy farm. Ingrid graduated from West Salem High School in 1960 and from Luther College in 1964 majoring in French. Her graduate school studies in French were at the University of Wisconsin Madison and McGill University in Montreal, Quebec. She taught French one year in the Arlington Heights, Illinois, school district and four years at Lakeland University in Sheboygan. She enjoyed leading her French students on summer tours to Europe and the lifelong relationships with students from those years at Lakeland.

At Lakeland she met Gary Wynveen and they were married on March 29, 1969. They had two children, Neil Garrett Wynveen and Nathan Marking Wynveen. After leaving Lakeland, the family lived in Whitefish Bay, Grand Forks, N.D., and Wauwatosa. During these years her interest in art led her to starting “Ingrid’s Needlenook” in these communities. She taught the art of stitching, sold yarn, and did “finishing” for the women in her classes. Ingrid placed a high value on being available for her family and needlepoint enabled her to have flexibility in her schedule. The family settled permanently in Appleton in 1979 and she initially worked part-time with her husband when they started Wynveen & Associates, an independent life insurance agency working with closely-held business owners. Eventually she became an agent with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company and became fully licensed in securities and life insurance. From the American college, she received her Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation. She liked working with business owner clients who she believed had the special gift of taking ideas and organizing to produce a product which was useful for society.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; her children: Neil (Sarah) of Neenah and Nathan (partner Elizabeth Webb) of Green Bay; sister-in-law Norma Marking; brothers-in-law Myrvin Christopherson and Stan Stollie. She is also survived by grandchildren: Reece Wynveen, Reygan Wynveen, Devin Wynveen, Ella Wynveen, Avery Wynveen, Emerson Hicks and Cameron Hicks; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Anne Christopherson and Dagny Sollie; brothers: Arne Marking and Ralph Marking; and nephew Chad Marking. Ingrid was a committed Christ Follower. At various times she served as a Youth Group Leader and Sunday School teacher at four Wisconsin Orthodox Presbyterian Churches. She served at Christ The Rock as a Counselor. Ingrid organized and led Bible Studies for women from many denominational backgrounds.

During her mid-life years, she took flute lessons and played in the Appleton City Band, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Her mother, a teacher, taught her to play the piano, a skill she did not continue for much of her life, but took up again in her later years. Every night she played classical music and hymns before bedtime. Her husband said it brought a peace and relaxation to the end of every day which he will dearly miss. Ingrid had a passion for working with flowers and there was most often a fresh bouquet in her home.

Ingrid rarely missed an event of her own sons and grandchildren; and she spent many hours cooking with her granddaughters during the holidays. Ingrid liked to have a good time and she had a contagious laughter of joy. She loved her family and was loved by all of them.

A celebration of Ingrid’s life will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, at Christ the Rock Community Church, W6245 US-10 #114, Menasha, WI 54952. Friends may visit from noon until the time of service. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton.

Memorials may be given to Riverside Cemetery in Appleton, Christ the Rock Community Church, Westminster Seminary of Philadelphia, or a charity of your choice.