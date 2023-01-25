Iola M. Gentry, 101, of La Crosse, died on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Riverside Transitional Care. She was born on June 27, 1921, in Ferryville, WI, to Pearl and Pearly Bolster. She married William Gentry on November 22, 1945, in California.

Iola graduated from Viroqua High School. After high school, Iola attended Cosmetology School in Madison. She then moved back to La Crosse and worked at Doerflinger’s. Seeking adventure, she headed to California where she supported the war effort by working on the landing gear of World War II bombers.

On weekends, she worked at the Santa Anita Horse Track and was also a waitress at a Chinese restaurant. It was at this restaurant, where she met her future husband, who had been recently discharged from his Navy duty in the Pacific and who fell in love with her and her “Betty Davis” eyes.

Iola and William set up housekeeping in Tennessee, where William was born, but after six months, Iola talked William into moving back to Wisconsin. She then worked many years at Degen Berglund. Iola was a hard worker and active until her last years. Her mind was full of ideas, but her body was not able to keep up with her.

Among her favorite pastimes she loved travel, reading, gardening, and especially playing cards.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Alan) Curtis, of Galena, OH; son, Brian (Cheryl) Gentry, of La Crosse, WI; daughter-in-law, Rochelle ‘Shelly’ Gentry, of La Crosse, WI; grandchildren, Nathan Gentry, Travis (Emily) Gentry, Jake (Crystal) Gentry, and Gina (Adam) Gentry; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Xander, and Cassian, and her brother Harlan Bolster.

She was preceded in death by her parents Pearl and Pearly Bolster, husband William Gentry, son Greg Gentry, and sister-in-law Sharon Bolster.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse, WI. Pastor Libby Howe will officiate, with entombment to take place in Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 4 – 6:00 PM, at the Funeral Home, on Friday, January 27, 2023, and on Saturday, from 9:30 AM until the time of the service.

Memorials can be made to the DeSoto Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com