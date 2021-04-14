Iola Mae Ames

Iola Mae Ames, 91, died on Friday, April 9, 2021 at RBI Caring Hearts in Bangor, WI. She was born on August 22, 1929 in rural De Soto, WI to Russel and Elizabeth (Lawson) Oliver. Mae married Sam Ames on June 5, 1949. She had worked as a teacher's aid in the La Crosse School District and as a Pre-school teacher at Children's Ark in La Crosse and as a senior meal site volunteer. She was an active member at Redmound United Methodist Church

Mae is survived by her son Jim (Debbie); grandchildren: Alyssa (Tyler) Harnden, Chelsea Ames (fiance Bob Engnath), and Nick (Lindsey) Ames; great-grandchildren: Jackson Harnden and Natalie Ames on the way; her special friend Elsie McDowell, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam; her parents; sister Hilda; and brothers: Carl, LaVerne and Marvin.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at New Hope United Methodist Church, De Soto, WI. Pastor Pam Harkema will officiate. Burial will be in the Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, WI. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Memorials in Mae's name may be given to the donor's choice. The family would like to thank the staffs of RBI Caring Hearts Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.