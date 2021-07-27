RUSHFORD—Our mother Ione Dorthea Hallum was called home by her heavenly father on July 23, 2021 at the age of 94 years old.

Ione was born at home on her family’s farm near Isinors, MN on August 7, 1926. She was the fifth of seven children to Ludvig and Edna (Tokvam) Knutson. She began school at the Clear Grif Country School and later attended the Ask Country school, when the family purchased a farm on North Prairie, MN.

She grew up helping the family with the farm due to her father’s failing health. She also worked as a waitress at the Victory Cafe in Preston, MN. She was introduced to the best friend of her sister’s boyfriend, Edwin, and that began a relationship that led to marriage on June 14, 1947.

Edwin and Ione began their farming career by renting farms on a partnership with the owners and eventually purchased their first farm in 1959. Ione worked alongside Edwin caring for the dairy cattle, beef cattle, hogs and chickens. She loved to bake, cook and entertain others with her meals. She always made coffee and a lunch for anyone who stopped by to visit. She maintained a large vegetable garden along with many flowers spread around the lawn in their manicured beds. She also made many wedding and anniversary cakes. She would always have a novelty birthday or celebration cake made for the children and grandchildren.