Ione J. Phillips

LA CRESCENT—Ione J. Phillips, 98, of La Crescent, MN, and formerly of Hokah, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born on September 25, 1923, in Alma, WI, to Joseph and Marie (Hartman) Engler.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 310 Ash St., Hokah, MN. Pastor John Unnasch will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Schumacher—Kish Funeral Home, 111 South Oak St., La Crescent on Thursday from 4:00—7:00 PM and again at the church on Friday, from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

