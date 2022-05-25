Our beloved mother, Ione Joyce (Engler) Phillips passed away at Gundersen Health Systems on May 21, 2022 at the age of 98 with her daughter, Debbie at her side.

She was born in Alma, WI on September 25, 1923 to Joseph and Marie (Hartman) Engler. She was proud of being a “farm girl”.

She met Austin Phillips, from Tennessee, while he was stationed at Fort McCoy, while serving in the US Army. He was deployed to Greenland and Europe.

Ione, or Toni as he called her, cherished the many letters they exchanged. They were married soon after his discharge. They lived in La Crosse where son, James and daughter, Cheryl were born. In 1950 they purchased a forever home in Hokah, MN and later had sons: Thomas and Steven and daughter, Debra.

As a cherished, neighborhood daycare provider she gained many more “kids” along the way.

Ione had a green thumb and tended a wonderful garden with beautiful flowers, abundant trees and plenty of vegetables to feed her growing family. Bird watching was another hobby and she adored the cardinals. She even enjoyed mowing her lawn well into her eighties!! Mom was a wonderful cook and baker and was always cutting out new recipes.

As an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hokah, she served as a Sunday school teacher and member of the Ladies Aide.

The Mini Motor Home they bought was great for some fun trips together. Sadly, Austin passed in 1987, but she remained in the home she loved until her move to Spring Brook in 2019. She was happiest when welcoming friends and family visitors. The staff often remarked “No one has more visitors than IONE” and they loved her there, too! She always appreciated them and the caring attention they provided.

She was honored that two great-granddaughters had Ione for their middle name.

An exceptional moment was being a “Bridesmaid” at the age of 95, in her granddaughter, Lindsey’s wedding in 2018.

Country music was her favorite and she had a vast knowledge of the old time country stars.

Ione enjoyed travel and went on many trips with daughter Cheryl. Highlights were Hawaii, Switzerland, Dominican Republic, and the Grand Canyon. She also enjoyed a drive in the country just to see the farms. She also loved to shop.

Always looking her best, she was never without her Ponds Face Lotion, Cover Girl Make-up, Peach Blush, Coral Nail polish and Chantilly Lace Perfume.

Playing Bean Bags was her sport of choice ... and she knew how to WIN!

Her cravings, later in life, included Culvers Bacon Cheese Burgers and Dairy Queen Blizzards.

Ione was welcomed into heaven by her parents; husband; brothers: Neil, Gale and Eugene Engler; sisters-in-law: Beverly Engler and Gloria Engler; brother-in-law, LaVerne Shafer; granddaughters: infant Jennifer Collins and Nicole Collins Eilertson, infant nephew, Ricky and sadly, foster daughter, Patty at the age of six.

Ione is survived by her children: Rev. James (Janine) Phillips of Racine WI, Cheryl (Timothy) Collins of La Crosse, Tom (Lauri) Phillips and Steve (Robyn) Phillips both of Houston MN, Debra (Marvin) Jacobson of La Crosse.

Also, survived by sisters: Darlene Shafer of McHenry, IL and Sharon (Bob) Olson of Apple Valley, MN.

She will be dearly missed by her beloved grandchildren: Jimmy, Julie, Jessie, Jon, Sara, Ben, Bobbi, Amber, Jennifer, Shelby and Lindsey.

Ione was blessed with 18 great grands also and a truly “BEST” friend, Audrey Kuhlman.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at SpringBrook for the exceptional love and care given these past years. A special thank you goes to Dr. Michael Dolan for 30 years of devoted care and to the entire staff at Gundersen Health System.

Our sincere gratitude to Pastor John Unnasch for his many visits, prayers, and genuine compassion.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 310 Ash St., Hokah, MN. Pastor John Unnasch will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Schumacher – Kish Funeral Home, 111 South Oak St., La Crescent on Thursday from 4 -7:00 PM and again at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

We truly appreciate how we were blessed to have Mom for so long! She will be forever loved and forever missed.

