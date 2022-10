Ione Lois Pierson, age 89, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Oct. 8, 2022, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

A memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the Chetek United Methodist Church; visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. The family invites those attending to a luncheon at the church following the service. The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.