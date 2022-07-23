RIVER FALLS—Irene Alma Dietsche, age 92, of River Falls, WI died peacefully on July 19, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always put family and others first. This generous character was always evident whether with her family, friends or in her chosen profession—teaching. Up until her death former students stayed in touch with her and told her, as well as her family, what a huge impact she had and continues to have in their lives.

She graduated with an English Degree and Teaching Certificate from UW-River Falls which in 1952 was known as Wisconsin State College. The next weekend she married the love of her life, Delmar Dietsche. Del served in the Air Force which moved them to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan where they started their family. Eventually they moved to Shoreview, Minnesota and were blessed with three children: Cathy, David and Jim. Irene’s first teaching job after graduation was in Spring Valley, Wisconsin but took a break until the children were grown. At that time she went back to teaching and became the head of the English Department at Concordia Academy private high school in Roseville, Minnesota. She was so proud of her students and her time there where she loved teaching English and American Literature, Poetry, and Shakespeare. She produced and directed many plays and took her students many times to the Guthrie. She loved her time there so much and knew she was serving the Lord in her capacity as teacher and counselor. She tried to retire twice but always went back when called. The third time was the charm. Irene enjoyed an active retirement with Del. They moved back to Wisconsin and also spent many years in Florida during the winter. They travelled the world with family and friends from China to Europe to Israel and across the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. She continued to enjoy her love of books and teaching as well in retirement. Over the years she led and participated in many book clubs.