LA CROSSE — Irene D. Sitze, 100, of La Crosse, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Bethany-St. Joseph Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, and on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.