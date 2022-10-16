Irene E. Beneker

After they married, she and Glen farmed together with his parents on a farm in Bridgeport before moving to their home farm just south of Prairie du Chien. Irene worked on the farm alongside her husband in her younger years before working part-time at Hamann’s Variety Store for more than 25 years. Irene retired from Hamann’s on her 80th birthday. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish. Irene loved partnering with her husband Glen in all their travels and activities that they participated in together. She and Glen were fortunate to spend nearly 63 years of marriage together. They enjoyed traveling and visited many countries outside of the United States. They also enjoyed dancing, attending area dances on a regular basis. Glen always requested the band play “Goodnight Irene” to close out the night. Following her husband’s death, Irene spent time traveling with her daughters, dining out with her “Curve” workout ladies and other friends, and attending her grandson’s sporting events in Waunakee. Over the years, she was active in various homemaker and civic clubs, and volunteered at the local hospital. She loved to shop and you could always find in her bright pink, red, burgundy and purple clothing. Irene was fiercely independent and lived in her home until she was 93, until her struggles with dementia made a move from her home necessary.