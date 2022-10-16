PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Irene E. Beneker, age 95, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Home Again Memory Care in Waunakee, Wis.
She was born April 19, 1927, in Bridgeport, Wis., the daughter of Harry and Anna (Bouzek) Benish. On January 2, 1946, she married the love of her life, Glen Beneker at St John’s Rectory in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
After they married, she and Glen farmed together with his parents on a farm in Bridgeport before moving to their home farm just south of Prairie du Chien. Irene worked on the farm alongside her husband in her younger years before working part-time at Hamann’s Variety Store for more than 25 years. Irene retired from Hamann’s on her 80th birthday. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish. Irene loved partnering with her husband Glen in all their travels and activities that they participated in together. She and Glen were fortunate to spend nearly 63 years of marriage together. They enjoyed traveling and visited many countries outside of the United States. They also enjoyed dancing, attending area dances on a regular basis. Glen always requested the band play “Goodnight Irene” to close out the night. Following her husband’s death, Irene spent time traveling with her daughters, dining out with her “Curve” workout ladies and other friends, and attending her grandson’s sporting events in Waunakee. Over the years, she was active in various homemaker and civic clubs, and volunteered at the local hospital. She loved to shop and you could always find in her bright pink, red, burgundy and purple clothing. Irene was fiercely independent and lived in her home until she was 93, until her struggles with dementia made a move from her home necessary.
She is survived by three children: Gale (Cheryl) Beneker of Prairie du Chien, Linda (Charles) Kramer of Prairie du Chien, and Krista (Roger) Cole of Waunakee, Wis.; nine grandchildren: Kim (Don) Dudenbostel, Dana (Greg) Coury, Darrell (Sarah) Beneker, Kurt (Jessica) Beneker, Bridgett Kramer, Breinn Kramer, Brett Kramer, Alex Cole and Jared Cole; 12 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Irene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glen; her son, Darrel; and her sister, Naomi Gotto.
Irene’s family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful staff at Home Again Memory Care in Waunakee for their amazing care, guidance and thoughtfulness during this journey and to her cousin Janice Johnston for her many visits and support.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating with burial at Evergreen Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of departure for the church at the Garrity Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Parish or Agrace Hospice. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.