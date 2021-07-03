Irene E. O. (Thielker) Schaller

Her grandchildren brought her even more joy to her life when she became a great grandmother to Austin Erickson, Mariah Stopla, Dakota Sanders, Heidi Stopla, Ella Middleton, Kierra Maier, Addyson Stark, Amelia Jorstad, Leelah Peterson, Ryker Jorstad, Javier Aguilar, Lilli Elmore, Elijah Elmore, and Skyler Salmon.

She is further survived by her sister, Phyllis Bjorkman; many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Dorothy, LaVern, Raymond, and Lucille. She is reunited in death with her children she lost too soon, Debra Abbott, Michael Schaller, and Gary Schaller.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for their expert care during her brief stay.

We rejoice that our Ma, grandma, and great grandma is now at peace in body and spirit in the presence of the Lord and Savior, and trust that our memories will help fill the empty place left in our hearts and lives.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021 at St. John’s Ev Lutheran Church, Sparta, with Reverend John Meyer officiating. Burial will be in Burns Cemetery, rural Bangor.