DURAND — Irene Ethel Schuh, age 92, of Durand passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Plum City Care Center in Plum City, Wisconsin.

Irene was born May 12, 1930, in Galesville, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of George and Olga (Olson) Wagner, the 10th child of 13 total. Irene graduated from Trempealeau High School in 1948. She met Victor Schuh in Centerville at a local dance. They were married Nov. 27, 1948. After marriage they made their home in Durand where they farmed and raised their family. Besides raising her family and farming, Irene worked as a certified nursing assistant at the Chippewa Valley Hospital in Durand, as a caregiver for Pepin County Health Department and was a private caregiver for many.

Irene gave her time volunteering for the Pepin Co. Senior Citizen Center, Pepin County food bank and at St. Mary’s Parish in Durand. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and spending time with her family and friends, majority of the time around the kitchen table as she loved to host many, for coffee, meals and desserts.

Irene is survived by four children: Lois (Terry) Goss of Rogers, Minnesota, Jim (Barb) of Rochester, Minnesota, Joyce Sobotta of Nelson, David of Durand; two sons-in-law: Harvey Bignell of Port Lavaca, Texas, and Bob Strand of Rock Falls; former son-in-law, Larry Sobotta; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Irvin Wagner of La Crosse; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor; two daughters: Rosemary Bignell and Janet Strand; a daughter-in-law, Connie Schuh; two grandchildren: Tiffanie Phillips and Joshua Sobotta; eight brothers; and three sisters.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

