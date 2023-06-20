CHIPPEWA FALLS—Irene Foster, age 96, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

She was born in the town of Arthur, Chippewa County to William and Emma (Lange) Oemig on April 14, 1927. She attended schools in the town of Cleveland and graduated from Cornell High School in 1945. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cornell and a member of the Ladies’ Aide. Presently, she was a member of Faith Lutheran in Chippewa Falls. She had been employed in the dietary department of the Northern Center for 26 years until her retirement. Irene enjoyed 4H in her younger years and many of the friendships she gained in 4H remained her lifelong friends. She loved to bake, cook, sew, read and do crossword puzzles. She enjoyed her family, grandchildren and especially her great grandchildren. Irene also loved to travel and spend time at the Lake with family and friends. She was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and was so happy when they won the World Series in 2016. She also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and golf on TV.

Irene married Fred Beighley. They had eight children together. She later married Howard Foster. She is survived by daughters: Karen (Dick) Martinson of Menomonie; Barbara (Gary Van Sickle) Olson of St. Paul, Minnesota; Janet Kowalewski of Eau Claire; Debra (Robert) Howard, of Aurora, Colorado; and sons: Dale Beighley of Boyd, Wisconsin; and Mark (Sandy) Beighley of Devils Lake, North Dakota; Grandchildren: Kurt, Katie, Kari, Selyna, Janelle, Natalie, Stacey, Stephanie, Andy, Alex, Heather, and William; also, step grandchildren, Cory, Courtney and Bob. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren and son-in-law, Tom Wajek….and many special nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Julie Kay Beighley and Gail Marie Wajek; her husbands; son-in-law, Ed Kowalewski; sisters: Clara, Helen, Grace, Ellen and Norma; and brothers: Bud, John, Elmer, Edward and Wallace.

A very special thank you is given to Tim and Shirley Blizek for their kindness and assistance to Irene over the years.

A strong Christian all her life, she wanted to share the following Bible verse: I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7 KJV.

Funeral services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin with Reverend Mark Neumann officiating on Friday, June 23 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour before the service. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall following the service. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church in Irene’s memory.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.