LA CROSSE—Irene L. Martini, 98 of La Crosse (formerly of Onalaska) passed away peacefully into the hands of our Lord on Saturday, April 23, 2022, after a brief stay at Bethany Riverside.

Irene was born to Louis and Frances (Gagermeier) Kendhammer in La Crosse on April 16, 1924 as the baby of the family. She married the love of her life, Harold R. Martini at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in La Crosse on December 27, 1945. They had four children, Debra, Diane, Ricky, and Terry. They were able to celebrate their 67th Wedding Anniversary on December 27, 2012. Harold passed away on November 6, 2013.

Irene and Harold loved to travel. They spent Winter vacations in Tampa, FL and later Nashville, TN. There were only a few states they didn’t travel to. They loved gambling, going to Las Vegas and later to Black River Falls. Their Catholic faith was very important to them, and they made thousands of rosaries for the missions.

Her grandsons, Steven and Nicholas, were in her heart at all times. The boys spent endless days at Grandma’s and Grandpa’s house. Irene spent the last eight years living with her daughter, Diane in La Crosse.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Diane Schulze, La Crosse; two grandsons: Steven Schulze (Travis Oldenburg) La Crosse, and Nicholas Schulze (Dakota Ewing) Eugene, OR; son Ricky (Carol) Martini, Murfreesboro, TN along with many extended family and friends.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband Harold, daughter Debra Tice, and son Terry, her parents, her siblings//spouses: Louise (Charles) Martin; Clara (Joseph) Bechen; Albert (Henrietta) Kendhammer; Otto (Leona) Kendhammer; Leona (William) Marco; Rose (Edward) Bahr; Marie (John) Domstrich; Freda (Edward) Hetue; and extended family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman. Msgr. Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of service.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Bethany Riverside for taking such wonderful care of Irene, including the beautician who did such a wonderful job on Irene’s hair. Special thank you to Msgr. Richard Gilles for visiting with Irene, it was so appreciated. Last but certainly not least, the little doggie that kept Irene company and active during the last eight years at her daughter’s house—Izzy.

