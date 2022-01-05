Irene Larson 94, of Coon Valley, passed away Thursday December 30, 2021 at Vernon Manor in Viroqua.

Irene was born on October 3, 1927, near Coon Valley, WI to Willie and Inga (Hage) Bjorge. She was raised on a farm outside of Coon Valley. She was baptized in the Coon Valley Lutheran Church and confirmed at the Vang Church. She was a member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church her entire life.

Irene married Harvey Larson after World War II on June 8, 1946, in Westby, WI. Irene and Harvey began their life together in Lacrosse, WI and shortly thereafter moved to Coon Valley where they lived the rest of their lives. They had two children, Ilene and David.

Over the years Irene had many jobs in Coon Valley and got to know most of the local folks. She worked at the Locker Plant, Stockman’s Inn, Coon Valley Creamery, Back Porch Restaurant and Anderson’s store. She especially liked working at all the local elections. Irene enjoyed getting to know all the Coon Valley and area residents.

Irene liked to travel and had fond memories of her trips to New York City, Washington DC, Florida, and Las Vegas with her daughter, son-in-law, and family.

Irene will be remembered by many for her smiling and engaging demeanor. She loved to play Bingo with good friends Carol and Leon Urbanek. She also liked to play Euchre and was known by many as the Euchre shark. Irene was quite a local historian and loved speaking Norwegian with anyone that knew the language.

Irene is survived by her daughter Ilene Larson, son David Larson and son-in-law Mark Schuster. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harvey, and all seven of her brothers and sisters: Joe, Albert, Willard, Lillian, Glen, Lester and Avis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday January 8, 2022 at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Memorials may be directed to the Coon Valley Legion WWII Memorial or the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at selandsfuneralhome.com.

The family wishes to sincerely thank all of the amazing staff at Fairhaven and Vernon Manor in Viroqua who have helped care for Irene over the past years.