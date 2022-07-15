 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Irene M. Stahl

LA CROSSE — Irene M. Stahl, 100, of La Crosse passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Brookdale Sterling House, with her children by her side. She was born on March 4, 1922, in La Crosse to Oscar and Emma (Kendhammer) Grabhorn.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Karyn Bodenschatz will officiate. Burial will take place at a later time in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

