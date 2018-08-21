PIGEON FALLS — Irene Marianne Ackley, 90, of Pigeon Falls passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018m in Cape Coral, Fla.
Irene was born July 5, 1928, in the town of Hale, Trempealeau County, to Paul and Rose (Matchey) Bautch. Irene graduated from the Eau Claire Teachers College and taught at the Caswell and Fly Creek rural schools. She married Donald Ackley Sept. 16, 1952, in Whitehall. Together they raised five children and were active in the community. Donald preceded Irene in death Aug. 28, 2009.
Irene was a loving mother, grandmother and pseudo mom and grandma to many of her children’s and grandchildren’s friends. She was a 4-H leader, a member of the Pigeon Falls Lions Club, the American Legion Auxiliary and a faithful member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Whitehall. Irene was a devoted sister to her 12 brothers and sisters, who have preceded her in death.
Irene is survived by her five children, Jan (Mike) Malecha of Cape Coral, Fred Ackley of Pigeon Falls, John Ackley of Pigeon Falls, Jean (David) Kriesel of Franklin and Kris Ackley of Madison, Wis.; four grandchildren, Anne Marie, Hilary, Kirsten and Nick; a sister-in-law, Fern Bautch of Pigeon Falls; a brother-in-law, Alfred Ackley of Hopkins, Minn.; numerous nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and 12 brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in Saint John’s Catholic Church in Whitehall, with Father Woodrow Pace officiating. Burial will be in the Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Pigeon Falls. A lunch will be served in the Peace Lutheran Church in Pigeon Falls following the burial.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall and also one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Irene may be made to the Pigeon Falls Lions Club or Saint John’s Catholic Church.
Irene’s family would like to thank Hope Hospice and Gulf Coast Village for their care and comfort and to all who sent cards, made phone calls and took the time help Irene feel connected to home, family and friends.
