Irene Witt

Irene Witt

{{featured_button_text}}

Irene Marie Witt, 94, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Friends may call at the funeral home from noon Saturday until the time of services. Memorials may be given to Gundersen Hospice or First Presbyterian Church. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News