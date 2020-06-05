Irene Witt

Irene Marie Witt, 94, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Friends may call at the funeral home from noon Saturday until the time of services. Memorials may be given to Gundersen Hospice or First Presbyterian Church. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.