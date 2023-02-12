LA CROSSE — Iris M. Topp, 98, of La Crosse and formerly of Genoa, passed away February 9, 2023, at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., on March 4, 2023, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. A private entombment will be in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum of Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be given to Mary, Mother of the Church Parish.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Riverside Transitional Care for the exceptional care you provided.

Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements.

