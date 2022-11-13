ONALASKA — Iris Mary (Saley) Darneal, 75, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2022.

Iris married Keith the day after she turned 18. They enjoyed a long and happy marriage for over 50 years. She loved 'Judge Judy', knitting for charity, her garden and diamond art. Most of all she loved her great grand babies. She was looking forward to the birth of her fifth — due in December.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Todd) Smith; granddaughters: Amber (Ryan) Rodenberg, Rebecca (Cody) Pedlar; great-grandchildren: Eleanora and Colter Rodenberg, Scarlette and Stettson Pedlar; brothers: Allan, Russell and Dennis Saley; and sister, Joyce Henthorne.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; and her parents.

There will be a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Onalaska Cemetery.

A Celebration of her Life and light lunch will follow from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Onalaska Omni Center. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska is assisting her family with arrangements.