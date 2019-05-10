CHETEK, Wis./VIROQUA — Iris S. Deaver, 84 of Chetek and Viroqua, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Michael’s Assisted Living in Fountain City, Wis.
Iris was born March 19, 1935, to Leo and Myrtle (Davis) Massie, on an island on the Mississippi River near Genoa. After moving to various places, the family settled in Viroqua, when she was in third grade. She graduated from Viroqua High School.
Iris married Fred D. Deaver Oct. 2, 1954, and together raised three children on farms in Viroqua, before moving to Chetek, in 1989. Iris was secretary, farmer and a great cook and housewife. She was very devoted to her family and friends.
Iris is survived by her children, Denise (Mark) Erickson, Shane Deaver and Jody (Dolly Lynch) Deaver; grandchildren, Gwen (Bill) Katula, Tyrel Erickson and Jessica Deaver; great-grandchildren, Dayne, Wade, Tel and Ziva; brother, David (Carol) Massie; brother-in-law, Danny (Kristi) Deaver; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2017; parents; and one older brother.
A celebration of Iris’s life was at noon Tuesday, May 7, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, Minn., 55987, with the Reverend Gerard Willger officiating. Visitation was 10 a.m. until the time of the service. She was laid to rest in Brush Hollow Cemetery, Viroqua, in a private family service. Memorials are preferred to Brush Hollow Cemetery.
Please share a memory of Iris, sign her online guestbook and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.