Surviving Irma are her children: William, Bobbie, and Susan. Irma was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her brothers: Rudy and Alfred; and sister, Irene.

The family would like to thank the staff of Shelby Terrace for their great care while Irma was a resident there, as well as the Mayo Hospital and Hospice staff who cared for Irma in her last days. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation, Onalask, is assisting the family.