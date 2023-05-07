Irma D. Euler, 101, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. Irma was born December 31, 1921, to Emma and Henry Niedfeldt in West Salem, Wis.

Surviving Irma are her children: William, Bobbie, and Susan.

Irma was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her brothers: Rudy and Alfred; and sister, Irene.

The family would like to thank the staff of Shelby Terrace for their great care while Irma was a resident there, as well as the Mayo Hospital and Hospice staff who cared for Irma in her last days.

A memorial service will be held for Irma on May 10, 2023, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Salem, Wis., at 11:00 a.m.