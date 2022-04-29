CALEDONIA, Minn. — Irma E. Klug, age 97, of Caledonia passed away peacefully April 26, 2022, at her home. She was born June 22, 1924, in Caledonia to John and Elizabeth (Roerkohl) Schiltz. Irma attended Beaver Ridge country school, graduated from Loretto High School in 1942 and attended Winona Business College. She worked for three years at the IRS in St. Paul before returning home to help her mother on the farm. On September 11, 1948, she married Wilfred Klug at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Wilfred passed away in 1988.

Irma was active in her children’s lives and families. She particularly enjoyed playing games with her great-grandchildren. Favorites were Skip-Bo, Uno and Chinese checkers. She was a Boy and Girl Scout leader for many years. Her hobbies included playing cards, especially Bridge and 500, sewing, quilting, nurturing African violets, cloud-watching and needlework. She was a member of the Spring Grove Quilters and had been a partner in The Needle and I, a needlework store in La Crosse.

Irma was honored to have been selected as the 1947 Miss Caledonia and became a member of the Miss Minnesota court for the St. Paul Winter Carnival.

She is survived by her six children: Jim (Liz) Klug, John (Muffie) Klug, Bob (Jan) Klug, Bill (Clare) Klug, Karen (John) Boss, and Jeanne (Bill) Hefte; 24 grandchildren: Lia, Phillip, Mike, Rachel, Suzy, Jamie, Teresa, Jillian, Kimberly, Nicholas, Ellen, Matt, Alissa, Katelyn, Evan, Eric, Cory, Kevin, Alex, Jeffery, Mike Boss, Rebecca, Julia and Casey; 42 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary; three infants; and eight siblings: Marcella Rommes, Sr. Illuminata, OSF, Wilfred Schiltz, Leo Schiltz, Myrel Schiltz, John B. Schiltz, Lorraine Thimmesch, and Mary Carlson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church, and visitation will follow from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. The funeral will be livestreamed on St. Mary’s Church and School, Caledonia, Facebook page.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.