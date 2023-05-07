WEST SALEM — Irma Lee Koonce, 86, of West Salem, Wis., passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Riverside Cemetery in Brunswick, Minn. An online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.