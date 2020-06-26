VIROQUA/READSTOWN — Irvin C. Dregne, 101, of Viroqua and formerly of Readstown, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 30, 1918, to Peter and Lizzie (Hanson) Dregne in Crawford County. He was baptized, confirmed and was a lifetime member of Franklin Lutheran Church in Folsom, Wis. He was a 1938 graduate of Viroqua High School. He was united in marriage to Leona J. Fortney in 1943, and she preceded him in death in 1996.

They purchased a farm near Readstown, in 1945 and in 195, he went into the insurance and real estate business, later known as Kickapoo Realty and Insurance, Inc. After 42 years, the business was sold to two sons, Dean and David Dregne. He was president of the Hamburg-Stark Mutual Insurance Company of Coon Valley, for 40 years and also served as director and officer of Wisconsin Mutual and Wisconsin State Mutual Insurance Companies of Madison, Wis. Irvin was a life long member of the Viroqua Eagles Club and was its oldest member. His love for his family was a priority in his life. He will be remembered as a cheerful man, a wonderful husband, father, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.