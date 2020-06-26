VIROQUA/READSTOWN — Irvin C. Dregne, 101, of Viroqua and formerly of Readstown, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 30, 1918, to Peter and Lizzie (Hanson) Dregne in Crawford County. He was baptized, confirmed and was a lifetime member of Franklin Lutheran Church in Folsom, Wis. He was a 1938 graduate of Viroqua High School. He was united in marriage to Leona J. Fortney in 1943, and she preceded him in death in 1996.
They purchased a farm near Readstown, in 1945 and in 195, he went into the insurance and real estate business, later known as Kickapoo Realty and Insurance, Inc. After 42 years, the business was sold to two sons, Dean and David Dregne. He was president of the Hamburg-Stark Mutual Insurance Company of Coon Valley, for 40 years and also served as director and officer of Wisconsin Mutual and Wisconsin State Mutual Insurance Companies of Madison, Wis. Irvin was a life long member of the Viroqua Eagles Club and was its oldest member. His love for his family was a priority in his life. He will be remembered as a cheerful man, a wonderful husband, father, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by one daughter, Linda (Frank) Wastlick of Richland Center, Wis.; three sons, Duaine (Susan) Dregne, Dean (Gloria) Dregne, both of Viroqua, David (Rosemary) Dregne of Readstown; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Leona; his grandson, Darrin; four sisters, Norine (Almer) Tollefson, Helen (Albert) Wee, Josephine (Issac) Arnetveit, and Louise (Marcellus) Sherry; five brothers, Clarence, Alfred, Lloyd, Raymond and twin brother, Alvin; special friend, Olga Jackson.
Blessed be the memory of Irvin Charles Dregne.
A private family gathering will be held at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with a private graveside service at the Franklin Lutheran Church Cemetery. A public celebration of Irvin’s life is tentatively being planned to be held on Irvin’s birthday, Aug. 30, 2020. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vosfh.com.
