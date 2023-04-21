CHIPPEWA FALLS—Irvin J. “Irv” Kressin, 89, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 6, 2023, while under the care of Heartland Hospice.

Irv was born January 26, 1934, in Chippewa Falls to Elmer and Theresa (Bohl) Kressin.

He worked many years as a Printer at the Chippewa Herald Telegram. In 1963, he moved to Rochester, MN where he continued his printing career at the Post Bulletin.

In 1978, Irv bought a cabin in Chetek, where he would spend many years fishing and enjoying the company of family and friends. He was an avid fisherman, gardener, and loved to play sheepshead. In 1998, he moved back to Chippewa Falls.

Irv is survived by his wife of 22 years, Glenice; children: Michael Kressin of CO, Keith (Diana) Kressin of Eyota, MN, Raymond Kressin of Chetek and Nancy Kressin-Slavin of Rochester, MN; stepchildren: Dennis (Chela) Scheidler of Lake Hallie, Debbi Martell of Lake Hallie, Sonja (Thomas) Thompson of Chippewa Falls, Sue (Rich) Luedke of Eau Claire, and David Schiedler of Cadott; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Dennis) Heidtke of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Gust Fehr of Colfax, WI; special niece, Deb Kressin; dear friend, Judy Gunderman; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Theresa; brother, Clarence (Pauline) Kressin; first wife, Patricia Kressin; daughter-in-law, Cindy Kressin; stepson-in-law, David Martell; and dog companion, Dory.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls with Fr. Jesse Burish officiating. Visitation will begin at church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Private interment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Chetek at a later date.

The family would like to thank Heartland (ProMedica) Hospice for their amazing care for Irvin.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.