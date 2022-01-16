LA CROSSE — Isabelle C. Regan, born Isabelle Caroline Haight, June 21, 1926, in Mather, Wisconsin passed away on January 1 2022 in La Crosse Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by her first husband Dale R. Purdy of Monroe County, WI; and her second husband, Edward J. Regan, of Orange County, California. She is also preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Diane. She leaves behind her two other children: Nancy and Casey; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She lived a long life, full of travel and interesting people. She will be missed by many. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.