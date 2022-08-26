 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iva L. Gabriel

WHITEHALL — Iva L. Gabriel, age 96, of Whitehall, formerly of Blair, died on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in the Youth and Education Center Chapel at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery both in Whitehall. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.

