WHITEHALL — Iva L. Gabriel, age 96, of Whitehall, formerly of Blair, died on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in the Youth and Education Center Chapel at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery both in Whitehall. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.