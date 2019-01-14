Ivan “Bud” Joholski
VIOLA -- World War II Veteran, Ivan “Bud” Joholski, 96, of Viola passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at Vernon Memorial Hospital, with his family by his side.
Ivan was born July 24, 1922, in Brainerd, Minn., to Raymond and Alta Ellen (Martin). Bud was the loving husband of the late Ada Egge. They were married Feb. 4, 1948. He made Viola his home for 65 years, raising his family, building up his community and playing euchre at every chance he got.
Bud's life will live on through his children, Gary, Sheila (partner, Kim), Vicki (David), Cary (Lynn); grandchildren, Neil, Cynthia, Erik, Kara (P.J.), Jason, Tracy, Jon, Steven and Karina; great-grandchildren, Ryanne, Sonya, Haley, Aubrey, Chance, Jaida, Mason, and Rilee; three great-great-grandchildren; and more recently his wife, Joy, and her children, Albert, Cheryl and Jimmy.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ada; and his daughters, Emily Kay and Jean Ann.
If love alone could have saved you, you would have outlived us all. We love you.
Funeral services were be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the Viola United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Hong-Lim Park officiated with burial and military honors in the Viola Cemetery. Friends called from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home's Henthorn Memorial Center, with an Eagle's service at 2:45 p.m. and a Masonic service at 3:45 p.m.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials may be made to Vernon Memorial Hospice, or to the Viola American Legion.
Online Condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home's Henthorn Memorial Center is serving the family.