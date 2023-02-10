VIROQUA—Jack D. Sullivan, age 89, of Viroqua. Formerly of Tinley Park, Shelbyville, and Piper City, IL passed away on Monday, January 30. Jack was born on November 8, 1933 in Harrisburg, IL to Charles E. Sullivan and Marie E. (Clark) Sullivan. Once Jack turned 18 years old, he headed north, to the Chicagoland area in search of work. He was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany, and once his service was complete, he continued to serve in the National Guard until 1961. He worked for the Ford Motor Co. Assembly Plant in Hegewisch, IL.

He met his first wife, Joan King, and they married in 1956. They lived in Tinley Park where they raised their two children Sheila and Jerry. Jack worked at the Ford Motor Co. for 35 years retiring in 1989. After retirement he continued to work taking a job at Ace Hardware in Tinley Park and later in Shelbyville.

After his divorce, Jack married his second wife, Judy (Koch) La Cloche, in 1997 and made Shelbyville and later Piper City their home. He had a good sense of humor and when you called, the two of them often had a funny story to share. In their later years they moved to Viroqua, WI to be closer to family. He liked traveling, cars, motorcycles, camping, horses, and country music. He also enjoyed eating out (especially McDonald’s filet O’ fish sandwiches), and never turned down an opportunity to take a ride in the car.

His life will forever be cherished by his children: Sheila (Patrick) Rodriguez of Viroqua, and Jerry (Julee) Sullivan of Mokena, IL. His grandchildren: Jonathon Sullivan, David, Garrit & Max Rodriguez. He was proceeded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy. His brothers: Kenneth (Alice) & Charles (Joyce) Sullivan; his sister, Doris (Robert) Sanders.

No services will be held at this time. Internment will be at Viroqua Cemetery, Viroqua, WI. Condolences may sent c/o Sheila Rodriguez S4060 Maple Street, Viroqua, WI 54665.