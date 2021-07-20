 Skip to main content
Jack Glendenning

BONITA SPRINGS, FL—Jack Glendenning—A Celebration of Life will be held at the La Crosse Country Club, 300 Marcou Rd., Onalaska on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. Please join us for a time of sharing as we honor his life and memory. Jack died February 14, 2021, at his home in Bonita Springs, FL in the company of his family. He would have been 83 on March 27, 2021.

Full obituary can be found at https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/lacrossetribune/name/john-glendenning-obituary?pid=197776445.

