Jack N. Christensen

Funeral Services will be held Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, 3:00 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Sparta. Visitation will be Sat. from 2:00 until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Sparta is assisting the family with details. To read the full obituary or to offer online condolences, go to: www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.