 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jack N. Christensen

Jack N. Christensen, Sparta, Wis., (27 May 1933 – 23 Nov. 2022) is with Christ Jesus his Lord.

He is survived by wife Carolyn; children Heather, Kyle (Glenda), Erik, Shawn; grandkids Erik Drew, Jessica, Drake, Trent, Cameron, Alexis, Falicia, Jaeson, Emily; great-grandson Asher; brother; family; and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, 3:00 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Sparta. Visitation will be Sat. from 2:00 until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Sparta is assisting the family with details. To read the full obituary or to offer online condolences, go to: www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News