BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Jack Nyle Fry passed peacefully in his home with his fiance, Judy, by his side. Jack lived in Little Fork, Minnesota, for 30 years. He worked with his grandfather Merlin at the La Crosse boat dock. He loved mushing dogs. His Auntie called him Jackie. Looking for any family members of Jack’s: mother, June Margarette Fry; father, Jack Everett Fry; grandmother Francise Elouise; grandfather Merlin Fry; half sister, Tammy; and half brother, Dave; aunt and cousin. Please contact Judy (507) 317-5997.