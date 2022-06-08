Jackie Berg

VIROQUA - Jackie Berg, age 95, of Viroqua, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Jackie was the daughter of Edward and Genevieve (Ender) Jelen.

She grew up in Westby and married Clayton Berg in 1950. She and Clayton farmed near Esofea Park and had three children.

Survivors include two children: Julie (Clarence) and Aaron (Pat); her daughter-in-law, Carol Berg; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her son, Dan.

No services are planned at this time. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.