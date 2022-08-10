FORT ATKINSON—Jackie Sanders passed away peacefully at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson, WI, on August 5, 2022.

Jackie was born on June 26, 1935, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of William and Juanita (Falkinburg) Richter. When Jackie was three years old, she and her family moved to rural New Lisbon, WI. Jackie started her formal education at the age of 4 in a one room country school. From the age of 5 to 16 she attended the New Lisbon Public Schools. Jackie was the youngest member of the 1952 graduating class of the New Lisbon High School.

On August 1, 1953, she married Ralph Sanders in Sterling, IL. Ralph predeceased her on May 28, 2017. During their 64 years of marriage Jackie and Ralph enjoyed raising the children, making many lifelong friends while travelling in their motor home to country and blue grass music festivals, boating on the Rock River and participating in several dance clubs.

Jackie and Ralph lived in Lake Mills from 1953-1958 where Jackie was active in the First Congregational Church. She taught the preschool children’s Sunday School class and with her good friend, Cindy Netzow, initiated one of the church’s major fundraisers—the Peanuts Project which involved soaking, peeling, frying, salting and bagging peanuts to sell to fortunate members of the community. Jackie, Ralph and the children moved to Fort Atkinson in 1958. For one and a half years (1966 and 1967), Jackie worked at the Fort Atkinson Felton Electric store. She was the switch board operator and receptionist at Butler Manufacturing in Fort Atkinson from 1967 to 1974. Jackie was the property manager of J & R Rentals in Fort Atkinson from 1977 until she sold the property in 2018. From 1958 to 1966 Jackie was a member of the Fort Atkinson Hospital Auxiliary during which time she volunteered in the gift shop and canteen. Jackie was an active member of the Fort Atkinson First Congregational United Church of Christ where she was a part of Circle 3 (the quilting circle) and served as the Sunday School secretary.

Not only was Jackie a caregiver to her husband, Ralph; Ralph’s mother and father; her daughter, Kay; her aunt; uncle; brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews; she also reached out to anyone in need, always asking herself, “What can I do to help?” and “How can I make a difference in this situation?”

Jackie’s favorite word for describing herself was “practical”. She always looked for and implemented the most practical solution to any problem she, a family member or friend encountered.

Jackie is survived by her son, Craig and his wife, Gwen. She is also survived by a sister, Barbara Allen and two brothers: Paul (Doris) Richter and Konrad Lee Richter. She is further survived by a niece; a nephew; her husband’s family and many friends. In addition to her husband and parents; Jackie was predeceased by her daughter, Kay in 2007; sister, Marilyn in 2021; and her brother-in-law, Gordon Allen in 2022. Jackie thanks her wonderful friends and helpers Jeanne Stark, Deb and Dan Cloute, and Eunice Ann and Joe Slaney for their support and friendship throughout the years. She also thanks the staff of Reena Senior Living and Rainbow Hospice for their compassionate care while she was preparing to make her final journey and Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe, pastor of First Congregational UCC in Fort Atkinson, for her visits and prayers.

Per Jackie’s request, no memorial service will be held. A private graveside service will accompany the burial of her cremains beside her husband and daughter in the Onalaska WI Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the Fort Atkinson First Congregational United Church of Christ.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is serving the family. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com