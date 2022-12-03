 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jacqueline D. (Sisk) Sutera

Jacqueline D. (Sisk) Sutera

Jacqueline D. (nee Sisk) Sutera, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the age of 85.

Beloved Wife of the late John J. Sutera; Mother of Lisa Sutera, Lori Sutera, and Leanne (Tim) Davis; Grandmother of Jessica (Matt) Jolly, Adam Lawrence, and Nichole (Michael) Miller; Great-Grandmother of Oliver, Silas, and Avery Jolly; Dear Sister, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, Dec. 5, 4:00—6:00 p.m. and at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, 5005 Frederick Ave. Ste. A, St. Joseph, MO 64506 Thursday, Dec. 8, 12:00—1:00 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Friends may sign the family’s on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News