Jacqueline D. (Sisk) Sutera

Jacqueline D. (nee Sisk) Sutera, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the age of 85.

Beloved Wife of the late John J. Sutera; Mother of Lisa Sutera, Lori Sutera, and Leanne (Tim) Davis; Grandmother of Jessica (Matt) Jolly, Adam Lawrence, and Nichole (Michael) Miller; Great-Grandmother of Oliver, Silas, and Avery Jolly; Dear Sister, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, Dec. 5, 4:00—6:00 p.m. and at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, 5005 Frederick Ave. Ste. A, St. Joseph, MO 64506 Thursday, Dec. 8, 12:00—1:00 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Friends may sign the family’s on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.