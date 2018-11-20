Jacqueline (Miller) Hartmann, 73, passed away Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, West Salem. Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be in Christ Ev. Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the La Crosse County Humane Society or Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, West Salem. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.