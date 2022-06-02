Jacqueline J. Bruha

It is with great sadness that the family of Jacqueline Jean (Rhomberg) Bruha, announce her passing on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse, Wis., in 1936, the daughter of Frank and Agnes Rhomberg. She was married to David Bruha on June 23, 1956, in La Crosse. They later divorced.

Jackie graduated from Logan High School in 1954 and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education and her Master of Science in Education degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She taught primary students at St Pius Catholic Grade School. She then taught at Western Wisconsin Technical College for 25 years before retiring in 1997.

Jackie was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Jackie loved to travel the world and spent many special vacations in Europe and Asia. She was an avid reader and continued to learn all her life. Her extensive research resulted in three completed genealogies of her ancestors. She spent many happy hours in her retirement with her beloved grandchildren & great grandchildren.

Jackie is survived by her beloved children: Paul (Mary Jo) Bruha; Ann (John) Larkin; Rose Bruha (and Dan) and Carolyn (John) Wonders; her grandchildren Chelsey (Joe) White; Gracie Bruha (and Kyle); Haley Ondell; Michael Larkin (and Megan); Kasey Bruha; Lindsay Larkin; Sydney Sikes (and Joey); and Jordan Sikes; and her great grandchildren: Tucker White, Reagan White, Noah Larkin, and Adelynn Edwards.

She is also survived by her ex-husband, Dave Bruha; two sisters: Edith (Richard) Rifenberg and Judy (Gerald) Manske, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Rhomberg in 1988 and her father Francis “Frank” Rhomberg in 1961; her brothers: Francis Nick “Dude” Rhomberg, Loren Thomas “Tommy” Rhomberg and Gary Gene Rhomberg; Her sisters: Sylvia Elizabeth Rhomberg; Patricia Marie Marx; Catherine Agnes Ortiz; and Doris Regina Vollmer.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Riverside Transitional Care for the kind and special care Jackie and her family received from them.

She will be forever remembered by all whose lives she touched.

A Visitation to celebrate Jackie’s life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2022, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home at 1501 West Avenue South, La Crosse. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to take place in Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 10:00 am to 10:30am Saturday before Mass at Church. For those who cannot attend, the service will be live streamed at www.mmoclacrosse.org

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.comMemorial donations may be made in honor of Jackie Bruha to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Alzheimer’s Association is a not-for-profit 501©(3) organization. Donations are tax-deductible. Alzheimer’s Association—Donate to Fight Alzheimer’s Disease Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse,PO Box 654,La Crosse, WI 54602-0654 DONATE—Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse (womensfundlacrosse.org).