Jacqueline (Jacki) Ann Farmer, age 79, of Warrens, WI (formerly of Montana), left this world for the next on September 17, 2022. She died peacefully on her terms with her children surrounding her.She was born March 14, 1943, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was the second child born to Phillip and Kathryn Carlson. She was married in 1966 to Edward Hagman. That marriage resulted in the birth of two daughters, Jennifer and Michelle. In 1975 she remarried to Clarence (Chuck) Farmer and a son Charles was born. Jacki had a passion for life and caring for others. She loved the outdoors, whether riding horse, fishing, or star gazing. She had been known to call her kids up in the middle of the night to go out and look at the moon, the stars, a comet, or anything she thought we should not miss! She also loved football, specifically the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs. She LOVED Patrick Mahomes! During her time living on Fireside Lake, she was an avid fisherman. She kept earrings in her tackle box so that if she caught a musky or northern that was not legal size, she would put an earring in its fin so if caught again, the next fisherman would know it was caught by a woman first! Jacki’s other passion was horses! She got her first horse, Missy, when she was 19. She was a barrel racer and trail rider, and loved to ride in parades. She also raised gaited Morgan horses on her farm in Warrens. In 1995 she established and edited The Gaited Morgan News newsletter. She also loved the Minnesota State Fair and we were happy she was able to attend the 2022 fair!

Jacki graduated from the Academy of Holy Angels in Richmond, Minnesota. Early in her professional career she worked in the histology lab at the University of Minnesota. After moving to Wisconsin, in 1976, she worked in the lab at Mid-American Dairymen, Inc. in Bruce, WI. Her passion for others led her to become a registered nurse. She moved to Warrens, WI in 1988 and was an RN at the VA Hospital in Tomah, WI for 15 years. Most of those years were spent on the psychiatric unit, she loved caring for the veterans.

Although Jacki was born and raised in Minneapolis and lived most of her life in Minnesota and Wisconsin, Montana was always calling. In 2003 at the age of 60 she sold her beloved Kemp Valley Farm in Warrens, WI, and moved to Crow Agency, Montana to work for Indian Health Service, Crow Hospital. She made many friendships there but most precious to her were the Crow children that befriended her. She also formed a bond with a young boy name Morgan Wolfe who stole her heart. She was so accepted into the Crow community that they made her an honorary Crow member and gave her the name Bishée Bia (Buffalo Woman). This name was given to her after she accidentally hit a buffalo with her favorite red Ford truck.In 2007 when her contract ended in Montana, she moved to Tuba City, Arizona, to work for Indian Health Service – Navajo/Hopi, Tuba City Indian Medical Center. There again, she made many friends and of course all the neighborhood children befriended her, they just loved Jacki!

After two years in Arizona, she retired and returned to Montana. During her retirement, she volunteered for The Center Pole, a Native American non-profit organization teaching entrepreneurship and job training to the Crow community. Helping the Native People was truly her calling. She studied their history and was a wealth of knowledge.

After becoming gravely ill in 2017 and overcoming all the odds, she lived in Roberts, Montana, on a working ranch/assisted living facility. She graduated off hospice and eventually moved back to Wisconsin in 2019, to be closer to her children. This, her greatest love, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchild. Jacki was proceeded in death by an infant brother, her parents Phillip and Kathryn Carlson, her younger brother James Carlson, as well as her favorite Uncle Frank Wesley.

Jacki is survived by her three children; Jennifer (Steve) Truax, Michelle (Troy Lambert) Hagman and Charles Farmer, Grandchildren; Danielle Kirchner, Caleb Truax and Phillip Truax, Great granddaughter Blair Kirchner, sister-in-law Carol Carlson and beloved niece Susie Petteway. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins who all held a place in her heart.

A luncheon and celebration of life is planned for October 22nd from noon-3:00 pm at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Warrens, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts will go towards the purchase of a bench in her honor at the Minnesota State Fair.