Jacqueline (Jackie) A. Kuecker, 90 of La Crosse passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Eagle Crest South, La Crosse. She was born on August 10, 1931 to Willis and Amanda (Johnson) Major. On July 31, 1954 Jacqueline married Duane Kuecker and he preceded her in death on April 8, 1996.

Jackie is survived by three daughters, Liza (Tom Hulse) Kuecker of Silver City, N.M., Kathy Kuecker of Asheville, N.C., and Nancy (Alan) Henrickson of Allegan, MI.; two sons, David Kuecker of La Crosse and Daniel (Ronda) Kuecker of Waukee, IA.; and four grandchildren, Katie Kuecker, Alexis (Mark) Stoneking, Marisa Henrickson and Dylan Henrickson.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Helen Goshia; and a daughter-in-law, Trudy Kuecker.

A private family burial will be held at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.

