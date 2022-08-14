WINONA, Minn. — Jacqueline (Jackie) Jane (Harbrecht) Mahlke, 87 of Winona passed away peacefully at Sauer Health Care on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Jackie was born October 28, 1934, in Wausau, Wis., to Raymond and Jane (Hensgen) Harbrecht. She attended St. Paul Park (Minn.) High School and graduated from Winona State College with a bachelor’s degree in education.

On August 26, 1956, Jackie married David Mahlke of Winona in St. Paul Park, Minn. Together they had three children: David, Jane and Thomas.

Upon graduation from Winona State, Dave and Jackie moved to Racine, Wis., where they both began long and dedicated careers in education. Graduate school and a new teaching opportunity brought them back to Winona two years later where Jackie put her career on hold to begin raising their children. Once they graduated from High School, Jackie resumed her professional career and spent the next 15 years teaching English at the Winona Middle School.

In addition to her devotion to family, Jackie volunteered tirelessly with the Winona Hospital Auxiliary, including planning and executing the annual Birthday Ball fundraiser. Jackie also spent many years continuing to raise support for the fine arts in public education through active participation on the Save Our Fine Arts committee. She was a member of Central Lutheran Church, loved volunteering for the arts, reading, traveling, arguing politics, birdwatching, and gardening at her rural Winona home.

Jackie was the self-appointed Guardian of the English language and Chief of the Grammar Police, correcting misuse wherever she encountered it, particularly in her children and her caregivers at Sauer Health Care.

She is survived by her three children: David Mahlke II, Thomas (Julie) Mahlke, and Jane (Craig) Olson; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; granddaughter, Jennifer; and brother, Raymond.

A Celebration of Life for Jackie will be held at a date to be determined. A memorial will be established with the Winona Education Foundation. Please direct all cards and memorial donations to Dave Mahlke, S2936 Indian Creek RD, Fountain City, WI 54629.

