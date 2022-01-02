Jacqueline Jean “Jody” Sladky (Thomas) passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Madison, WI. At her death, Jacqueline was 94 years of age and a resident of the Attic Angels Community of Middleton, WI.

Jody, the daughter of John Martin and Eva Hazel Thomas (Nelson), grew up in La Crosse, WI. Jody had an older sister, Carmen, and younger brothers, John (Jack) and Tom. While attending college at UW-La Crosse, she met and married fellow student Francis Joseph “Joe” Sladky. Jody and Joe were happily married for 58 years. Sharing a love for each other and their family, as well as travel, tennis and dancing, the bond between them was strong and enduring. Joe passed away in 2006.

A natural athlete, Jody participated in and followed sports her entire life. She was both an accomplished figure skater and tennis player. Tennis was her passion. From the first day of the Australian Open to the last day of the US Open, her love for the sport was evident, and the players’ personalities and nuances of the game were a frequent topic of discussion. A devoted Wisconsinite, she cheered for the Packers and the Badgers.

Jody was a wonderful baker. Her repertoire was wide and included pies, birthday cakes and Sunday morning kuchen. She was particularly admired by family and friends for her traditional Norwegian Christmas cookies such as Sandbakkels, Krumkaker, Goro, and Rosettes. Jody was fond of Christmas, which was always unforgettable in the Sladky household.

Community involvement was important to Jody. While raising and educating her own children, she became a volunteer/assistant teacher in the Milwaukee public school system, helping grade school students with reading and language skills. While living on Whidbey Island, she assisted community-based elderly at the local Senior Center.

Jody loved her time living in the Prairie Point and Attic Angel Community and the many wonderful friends she made there. As evidenced by her vigilance in keeping up with friends and family, she understood the importance of community, connection, and close relationships. Often, she could be found with a box of stationary on her lap writing letters to or speaking on the phone with her friends and family.

Jody is survived by her four children: John (Mary) of Gainesville, FL, Mary Eva of The Villages, FL, Eric (Madelyn) of Seattle, WA, and Kurt (Deb) of Madison, WI; eight grandchildren: Graham (Erin), Alex, Christa, William (Laura), Kristoffer, Karsten, Sam, and Jake; two great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Anna; and her brother John (Barbara) Thomas of Fishers, IN.

Jody and Joe will be laid to rest next to her parents and siblings at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse, WI. It was Jody’s request that there be no formal funeral or memorial service. However, contributions in Jacqueline’s name are appreciated and may be sent to: Attic Angel Association either online (https://atticangel.org/give/ways-to-give ) or by mail (Attic Angel Association, 640 Junction Rd, Madison, WI 53717).

