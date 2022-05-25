 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LA CROSSE—Jacqueline L. Range, 72 of La Crosse, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services Onalaska chapel; 907 Sand Lake Rd. Friends may call on the family Thursday evening at the funeral home from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. and again at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To read her entire obituary, and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

