LA CROSSE—Jacqueline L. Range, 72 of La Crosse, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services Onalaska chapel; 907 Sand Lake Rd. Friends may call on the family Thursday evening at the funeral home from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. and again at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To read her entire obituary, and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.