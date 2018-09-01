LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — Jacquelyn “Jackie” Nanscawen Kaemmer of Lake Butler, passed away at home Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.
She was born Oct. 3, 1940, to Frank and Rowena (Kerr) Nanscawen in Beloit, Wis. Jackie met and married Jack, the love of her life, in La Crosse, in 1960. She graduated with a masters degree in education from the University of Wisconsin. Most of her career was spent teaching troubled teens and students enrolled in hospital/homebound programs. She moved to Tampa, Fla., in 1973 and to Fernandina Beach, in 1975. She also made her home in New Orleans, for 10 years and Jacksonville, Fla., for 17 years, before retiring to Lake Butler, in 2004.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; and her sister, Barbara “Bobbie” Knutson.
She leaves behind her daughters, Kelli Smith (Neal) and Kristel Bailey (Patrick) of Fernandina Beach; and her very special canine, daughter, Heidi; granddaughters, Nicole Adkins McKernan (Ed) of Orlando, Fla., Lauren Adkins Bartchlett (Rusty) of Jacksonville, Lana Adkins Johnston (Matt) of Smyrna, Ga., Danielle Apel of Fernandina Beach; great-granddaughters, Leah Warren of Fernandina Beach, Ella and Ansley McKernan of Orlando; future great-grandson, Avery Johnston of Smyrna; sisters, Sharon Norris (Larry) and Sylvia “Cookie” Kraus both of La Crosse; also her precious extended family Tim, Stephanie, Nicole and Justin Lanterman of Lake Butler.
All who knew her loved her dearly and remember her as the happiest, most optimistic and fun-loving person they had ever known. She absolutely loved hugs, especially from her beloved boat racing family, as well as spending time on the beach and watching the moon rise over the ocean.
A celebration of life party, per Jackie’s request, will be held Oct. 13, in Fernandina Beach. Details will be shared at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring, may make donations in her memory to the American Cancer Society or Haven Hospice.