COON VALLEY—Jacquelyn (Jackie) Rae Bendel, age 72, of Coon Valley, went to be with her Lord and Savior the evening of Thursday, January 12, 2023. Jackie was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She was born to Arnold and Alberta Bolstad on November 6, 1950. After graduating from Viroqua High School, Jackie attended WWTC earning an associate degree in Accounting. While attending WWTC she met the love of her life, Gary Bendel. They have been happily married 47 years. Together, they had two children: Josh and Jordan.

Jackie was a homemaker for many years; taking great pride in raising and caring for her family. In 1994 she took a job with Head Start Child & Family Development Centers as the payroll clerk and remained with them for 18 years. As her family grew, Jackie surrounded her grandchildren with endless love. She enjoyed playing games with them and even let them win (once in a great while). She cherished every minute she could spend with her grandchildren. She was full of love for other people and always made sure they felt welcomed and cherished, especially by creating delicious meals.

Survivors include her husband, Gary; children: Josh (Brenda), Jordan (Jody); grandchildren: Grace, Lucas, Chase, Cullen, Ava, Lilah, Judah, Lucy, Hiram; sisters: Judy (Roger) Munson, Vicki (Lester) Rognstad; her mother-in-law, Eleanor Bendel; nephews: Carl (Sara) Rognstad; and children: Tasha and Alexander and Cory Rognstad; and children: Liam and Hunter; and an uncle, Jerry (Pat) Bolstad.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in-law, Harvey Bendel.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church in Westby with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation was held on Tuesday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life through Christ Jesus our Lord.