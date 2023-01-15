 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Rae Bendel

COON VALLEY — Jacquelyn (Jackie) Rae Bendel, age 72, of Coon Valley, went to be with her Lord and Savior the evening of Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church in Westby. Pastor Paul Tjelta will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Visit selandsfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to leave a condolence.

Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life through Christ Jesus our Lord.

