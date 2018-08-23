It is with great sadness that Jake J. Deters has passed. Jake was born Sept. 16, 1984. He died Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Jake attended Spring Grove, Minn., public schools from kindergarten through his senior year (2003). He was a proud member of the Spring Grove football team. From early on, Jake was very talented at building and fixing things. After graduation, Jake went on to study at Minnesota State University-Mankato and attained a mechanical engineer degree, BSME. He graduated in May of 2008. Jake worked as an engineer in the Minneapolis area. Later, he decided to join his father in the farming operation.
Jake is survived by his father, John Deters; mother, Sara Deters; and brothers, Isaac Deters (Toni) and Luke Deters; and numerous other relatives and friends. Jake was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lloyd Deters; and his maternal grandparents, Reuben and Beulah Dregne.
A celebration of Jake’s life will be held Monday, Aug. 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove, with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.